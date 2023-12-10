Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2023: Baby's eyes light up at a Christmas first

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom's adorable toddler's reaction to seeing the magical lights and ornaments on a Christmas tree for the first time.

This baby is most definitely having a holly, jolly Christmas!

In the clip, taken by Instagram mom @nomcess, her daughter's dad carries her into the living room and stops to look at the tree.

Within seconds, the baby's face turns from curious to stunned over the holiday magic. She even starts flailing around in her father's arms while smiling!

"You already know she's gonna have the best Christmas tree ever when she's an adult," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: