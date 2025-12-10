Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2025: Little girl battles "scary" dancing Grinch in hilarious store encounter

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little girl, her sister, and their mom Sam stumble upon a life-size dancing Grinch on display at a local store – and not everyone is amused!

In the clip, Sam approaches the towering Grinch while one daughter nervously warns her not to get too close because it's "scary," while her braver sister insists that Mom has to touch him.



When the Grinch suddenly starts dancing and singing, the first little girl's fear instantly turns to fury as she stomps her foot on the ground while making grunting noises, convinced the green troublemaker is real and personally taunting her.

One viewer commented, "That's right girl, out crazy the crazy!"

Check it out: