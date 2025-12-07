Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2025: Adorable raccoon shows off his go-to chill routine
Seoul, South Korea - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one very pampered raccoon is winning over viewers on TikTok as he soaks up a full day of comfort.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the raccoon throws his hands straight up in the air while happily receiving a belly rub, clearly enjoying every moment.
He then gets a gentle bath before curling up on a tiny cot for a cozy cuddle with a dog.
One viewer hilariously asked, "Is it easy to raise a raccoon? I'm asking for myself no one else matters."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@meerkatchief