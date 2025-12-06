Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2025: Determined dog struggles hilariously with oversized stick

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one very determined wiener dog named Goose attempts a grand entrance into his apartment.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Goose trots confidently toward the building with a massive stick clutched proudly in his mouth, only to realize it's far too wide to fit through the doorway.

The doorman tries to help by opening the door wide, and after a bit of wiggling and determination, Goose hilariously manages to get the stick inside.

One viewer commented, "we just know that doorman is entertained everyday."

Check it out:

This adorable dog was determined to bring his oversized treasure inside, no matter how impractical the mission seemed.
This adorable dog was determined to bring his oversized treasure inside, no matter how impractical the mission seemed.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bigstickgoose




Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bigstickgoose

