Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2025: Toddler caught going rogue on giant cinnamon roll in backseat

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a 2-year-old on TikTok has stolen the internet's heart (and dessert) after helping himself to a giant cinnamon roll during the car ride.

In the clip, the toddler sits in his booster seat with cinnamon and icing smeared across his face, looking like he's been caught in the sweetest heist of the year.

His mom yells, "WHAT DID YOU DO?!" as he simply stares back, gives her a thumbs up, and beams with an unmistakable sugar rush.



"Can’t blame a guy for craving cinnamon," Cinnamon Toast Crunch commented on the video.

Check it out: