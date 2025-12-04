Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2025: Little girl has epic meltdown over Elf on the Shelf

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok user Mandy Fouse shares a priceless moment of holiday chaos as her daughter discovers an Elf on the Shelf on their Christmas tree.

In the clip, the girl is absolutely freaking out, screaming and crying, "THANK YOU, SANTA!" before getting down on her knees to stare at the elf in shock.

Her brother watches from the sidelines, grinning at the festive chaos and even jumping for joy himself.

Mandy's caption reads, "For the first time in Fouse Family History, we have an 'Elf'. The kids were a little excited."

"I thought the ELF died or something," one viewer commented.

Check it out: