Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2025: Little girl has epic meltdown over Elf on the Shelf

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Mandy Fouse shares a priceless moment of holiday chaos as her daughter discovers an Elf on the Shelf on their Christmas tree.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the girl is absolutely freaking out, screaming and crying, "THANK YOU, SANTA!" before getting down on her knees to stare at the elf in shock.

Her brother watches from the sidelines, grinning at the festive chaos and even jumping for joy himself.

Mandy's caption reads, "For the first time in Fouse Family History, we have an 'Elf'. The kids were a little excited."

"I thought the ELF died or something," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This little girl's first Elf on the Shelf made her lose her mind!
This little girl's first Elf on the Shelf made her lose her mind!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mandynfouse
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mandynfouse

