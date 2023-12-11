Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2023: Dog mama takes all the safety precautions amid epidemic

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman on TikTok pulls out all the stops to make sure her dog stays safe on walks!

TikTok user @ceceandherpups are not fooling around when it comes to staying healthy!

An infectious respiratory illness has been circulating throughout the nation, causing many dog owners to take extra precautions to keep their pups safe.

In the video, Cece is shown gearing up her precious pooch with the whole nine yards, including a mask, a "hazmat suit," safety goggles, a face shield, and rubber booties to top it all off.

"Just paranoid dog mom things," the videos caption reads.

Check it out: