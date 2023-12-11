Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2023: Dog mama takes all the safety precautions amid epidemic

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok pulls out all the stops to make sure her dog stays safe on walks!

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok user @ceceandherpups are not fooling around when it comes to staying healthy!

An infectious respiratory illness has been circulating throughout the nation, causing many dog owners to take extra precautions to keep their pups safe.

In the video, Cece is shown gearing up her precious pooch with the whole nine yards, including a mask, a "hazmat suit," safety goggles, a face shield, and rubber booties to top it all off.

"Just paranoid dog mom things," the videos caption reads.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that's taking safety to the next level!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that's taking safety to the next level!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ceceandherpups
Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2023: Baby's eyes light up at a Christmas first Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2023: Baby's eyes light up at a Christmas first
Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2023: Dashing pitbull takes in festive Christmas sights! Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2023: Dashing pitbull takes in festive Christmas sights!
Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2023: Son poops on the grass for hilarious reason Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2023: Son poops on the grass for hilarious reason
Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2023: Ball-pit bandit toddler gets busted by mom on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2023: Ball-pit bandit toddler gets busted by mom on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2023: Toddler's jalapeño tasting test goes viral on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2023: Toddler's jalapeño tasting test goes viral on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2023: Dog fits entire cat sibling's head in mouth during bitey face game! Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2023: Dog fits entire cat sibling's head in mouth during bitey face game!
Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2023: Chip and Dale bring all the rizz at character brunch! Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2023: Chip and Dale bring all the rizz at character brunch!
Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2023: "Stray cat hotel" gets an unexpected guest Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2023: "Stray cat hotel" gets an unexpected guest

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ceceandherpups

More on Viral Video of the Day: