Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2024: Older man becomes the "main character" at dance class!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an older gentleman steals the show at a dance class surrounded by younger dancers.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Ralph Beaubrun captures the man diligently following his choreography instructions enthusiastically and precisely.
"he is SO focused on himself i adore him," one viewer wrote.
Another said, "He is the main character."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ralphbeaubrun