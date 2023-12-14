Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy on TikTok owned the stage with enough confidence to make even Beyoncé jealous!

Viral Video of the Day

Are you prepared to be shown up by these epic dance moves?

In the clip by TikTok user Jenna Olivier, the young boy takes center stage, nearly outshining the kids around him with his enthusiastic facial expressions and infectious confidence.

"You can see him instilling confidence in the kids around him slowly," one viewer mentioned.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pint-sized prodigy whose dance moves and confidence have taken TikTok by storm!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elannej
