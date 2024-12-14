Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2024: Young girl's Christmas school pageant speech goes viral
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Christmas pageant at an elementary school took an unexpected turn when a little girl, who was giving a speech, was cut off by a flabbergasted teacher.
In the clip, the young girl praised her classmates for their good behavior throughout the year.
But with a mischievous glint in her eye, she added, "Except one little boy...," before her teacher, completely caught off guard, gently guided her away from the microphone.
"Oh she was about to spill the tea," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
