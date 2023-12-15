Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2023: Swiftie sisters throw mini-Eras Tour in kitchen!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two sisters stage a hilariously sassy homage to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour right in their parent's kitchen.
Viral Video of the Day
These Swifties-in-training are in their Lover era!
In the clip, TikTok user @sewadesigns' two daughters dance along in the kitchen to Taylor Swift's You Need to Calm Down.
"lil sis is committed to that move hahaha," one viewer hysterically wrote.
Another said, "The slippers and the frozen nightgown are top tier fashion."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves!
Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2023: Dog mama takes all the safety precautions amid epidemic
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sewadesigns