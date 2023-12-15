Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2023: Swiftie sisters throw mini-Eras Tour in kitchen!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two sisters stage a hilariously sassy homage to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour right in their parent's kitchen.

Viral Video of the Day

These Swifties-in-training are in their Lover era!

In the clip, TikTok user @sewadesigns' two daughters dance along in the kitchen to Taylor Swift's You Need to Calm Down.

"lil sis is committed to that move hahaha," one viewer hysterically wrote.

Another said, "The slippers and the frozen nightgown are top tier fashion."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features two sassy little sisters who are giving Taylor Swift a run for her money.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features two sassy little sisters who are giving Taylor Swift a run for her money.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sewadesigns
Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves! Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves!
Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2023: Does this French bulldog actually speak French? Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2023: Does this French bulldog actually speak French?
Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2023: Toddler's hilarious belly laughs take over TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2023: Toddler's hilarious belly laughs take over TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2023: Dog mama takes all the safety precautions amid epidemic Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2023: Dog mama takes all the safety precautions amid epidemic
Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2023: Baby's eyes light up at a Christmas first Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2023: Baby's eyes light up at a Christmas first
Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2023: Dashing pitbull takes in festive Christmas sights! Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2023: Dashing pitbull takes in festive Christmas sights!
Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2023: Son poops on the grass for hilarious reason Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2023: Son poops on the grass for hilarious reason
Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2023: Ball-pit bandit toddler gets busted by mom on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2023: Ball-pit bandit toddler gets busted by mom on TikTok!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sewadesigns

More on Viral Video of the Day: