Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with pawsome Christmas present
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok surprised his girlfriend with a Christmas gift that she'll never forget!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Gregory Cannon hands his wife a gift before she enters their house.
She unwraps the present and gets confused by a simple collar. But this quickly disappears as she gazes inside her house, where a tiny golden puppy lies beneath their Christmas tree.
"This is like the perfect setting what the heck," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2024: Young girl's Christmas school pageant speech goes viral
Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2024: Older man becomes the "main character" at dance class!
Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2024: Girl wipes out in hilarious "subtle foreshadowing" TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2024: Groom's heartfelt speech gets unexpected interruption by iconic bride
Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2024: Little girl's reaction to Elf on the Shelf prank goes viral: "For f***'s sake!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gregorycannon