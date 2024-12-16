Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2024: Big dog gets carried like baby down "scary" escalator
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman was caught carrying her worried dog down an escalator in a hilarious clip that has viewers in stitches!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Tomi Weiss records the woman as she is about to descend the escalator with her dog. But before she does, the pup turns towards her and jumps up so she can grab him, which she adorably does.
"I better see nobody judging! That's her baby right there," one viewer wrote.
Another said, "mommy pick me up, I'm scared."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@weisstomi