Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2023: Mystery dog shoves head inside tent: "Who are you?"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog confuses an innocent camper after apparently venturing away from home!
Viral Video of the Day
Who let the good boy in?
In the clip by TikTok user @lilmissevaa, a beagle pokes his head through the bottom opening of her tent.
Meanwhile, the user laughs as she films, saying, "Who are you? Who is this dog?"
One viewer joked, "That’s def a beagle looking for snackies."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lilmissevaa