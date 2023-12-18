Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2023: Little girl shuts down TikToker aunt with hilarious line

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl is just about done with her aunt's TikToks – showing that the younger generation isn't necessarily all about social media!

Viral Video of the Day

Sometimes you just need to take a break from social media!

In the clip, TikTok user @_jikkaa's niece bluntly asks: "Do you wanna play with my toys or do you wanna do TikTok videos?"

The aftermath of the response is hilarious, and viewers couldn't handle the little girl's scolding attitude.

"That smirk walking away like she already knew what you guys were gonna do," wrote one user.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a little girl and a question her aunt will never forget!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_jikkaa
