Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2024: TikToker's broom ignites during Cynthia Erivo's fire Wicked vocals!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of Wicked superfans were singing along and reenacting the iconic Defying Gravity scene from the movie, until things took a hilariously chaotic turn.
In the clip, Shelton Zane hops on a broomstick and channels his inner Elphaba.
However, things go wrong when he dramatically soars a little too close to the fireplace, which causes the broomstick to catch on fire.
"IT LIT ON FIRE SO FAST," one viewer wrote, while another joked, "amazing survival instincts."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sheltonzane