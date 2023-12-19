Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2023: TikTokers turn car alarm into epic beatbox and dance party
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two TikTokers showcase their ability to make art out of anything – even a car alarm blaring on the street!
Viral Video of the Day
Instead of covering your ears, just improvise and make some music!
That's what the video uploaded by @tenaciousbbx shows, as a two funky TikTokers just forget the world is there and dance like no one's watching.
"Lowkey ate," one viewer wrote.
Another added, "Need friends like this, mine just stare at me like I’m weird."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tenaciousbbx