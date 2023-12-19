Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2023: TikTokers turn car alarm into epic beatbox and dance party

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two TikTokers showcase their ability to make art out of anything – even a car alarm blaring on the street!

Viral Video of the Day

Instead of covering your ears, just improvise and make some music!

That's what the video uploaded by @tenaciousbbx shows, as a two funky TikTokers just forget the world is there and dance like no one's watching.

"Lowkey ate," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "Need friends like this, mine just stare at me like I’m weird."

Check it out:

Watch these TikTokers turn a car alarm into an epic dance battle in today's Viral Video of the Day!
Watch these TikTokers turn a car alarm into an epic dance battle in today's Viral Video of the Day!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tenaciousbbx
Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2023: Little girl shuts down TikToker aunt with hilarious line Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2023: Little girl shuts down TikToker aunt with hilarious line
Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2023: Mystery dog shoves head inside tent: "Who are you?" Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2023: Mystery dog shoves head inside tent: "Who are you?"
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2023: Grandma has run-in with huge camel at drive-thru! Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2023: Grandma has run-in with huge camel at drive-thru!
Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2023: Swiftie sisters throw mini-Eras Tour in kitchen! Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2023: Swiftie sisters throw mini-Eras Tour in kitchen!
Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves! Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves!
Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2023: Does this French bulldog actually speak French? Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2023: Does this French bulldog actually speak French?
Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2023: Toddler's hilarious belly laughs take over TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2023: Toddler's hilarious belly laughs take over TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2023: Dog mama takes all the safety precautions amid epidemic Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2023: Dog mama takes all the safety precautions amid epidemic

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tenaciousbbx

More on Viral Video of the Day: