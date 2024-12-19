Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2024: Cat's hilarious moment of doubt goes viral on TikTok

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a clever cat hilariously pauses to double-check his wild catch after chasing a mouse through the house – only to realize it looks suspiciously like his favorite toy!

In the clip, Rooster the kitty holds his prize in his paws but pauses once he sees his toy to ensure they are both different.

"he’s like WAIT THIS IS A MOVING ONE," one viewer wrote.

Another hilariously commented, "The jump back when he realized it wasn’t the toy one."

Check it out: