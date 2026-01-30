Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2026: Exhausted baby nods off mid-cry in hilarious clip

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom named Brooke captured a hilariously relatable moment when her overtired baby tried so hard to stay awake.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Brooke films her exhausted baby sitting upright in bed and crying as she struggles to stay awake.

The little one keeps tipping forward and dozing off, only to jolt back up moments later and continue wailing.

"HAHAHAHA Babies have the worst FOMO," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "The flop down every time is KILLING me."

Check it out:

This exhausted baby keeps nodding off mid-cry, but the FOMO won't let her sleep!
This exhausted baby keeps nodding off mid-cry, but the FOMO won't let her sleep!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brookefulbrooke
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brookefulbrooke

