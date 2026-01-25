Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2026: Toddler accidentally breaks mom's nose in shocking babycam moment
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom's attempt to calm her restless toddler took a shocking turn.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kailynn Palaima lies in the crib with her 2-year-old son as he tries to sit up.
When she gently attempts to guide him back into a lying position, the child becomes upset and starts crying.
Moments later, he suddenly jerks forward and backward, smacking his head into his mom's nose and breaking it on impact.
In a follow-up video, Kailynn shows off her visibly crooked nose and reveals that she'll have to undergo surgery to fix the damage.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kailynnpalaima