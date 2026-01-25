Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2026: Toddler accidentally breaks mom's nose in shocking babycam moment

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom's attempt to calm her restless toddler took a shocking turn.

In the clip, Kailynn Palaima lies in the crib with her 2-year-old son as he tries to sit up.

When she gently attempts to guide him back into a lying position, the child becomes upset and starts crying.

Moments later, he suddenly jerks forward and backward, smacking his head into his mom's nose and breaking it on impact.

In a follow-up video, Kailynn shows off her visibly crooked nose and reveals that she'll have to undergo surgery to fix the damage.

Check it out: