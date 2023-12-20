Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2023: Boat gets stuck under iconic Italy bridge

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Italy - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a couple's romantic sunset boat ride in Italy takes a turn for the worst after coming to a complete stop underneath a dark bridge.

Viral Video of the Day

Mayday! Mayday!

In the viral clip, TikTok user @mikaelasays is smiling at the front of the boat, which is headed directly for a short bridge.

Then, as the couple start drifting under into the darkness, the boat stops moving!

"I don’t have claustrophobia, but I would after this," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

In Today's Viral Video of the Day, a couple's boat came to an abrupt halt under a tiny bridge in Italy.
In Today's Viral Video of the Day, a couple's boat came to an abrupt halt under a tiny bridge in Italy.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mikaelasays
