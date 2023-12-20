Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2023: Boat gets stuck under iconic Italy bridge
Italy - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a couple's romantic sunset boat ride in Italy takes a turn for the worst after coming to a complete stop underneath a dark bridge.
Viral Video of the Day
Mayday! Mayday!
In the viral clip, TikTok user @mikaelasays is smiling at the front of the boat, which is headed directly for a short bridge.
Then, as the couple start drifting under into the darkness, the boat stops moving!
"I don’t have claustrophobia, but I would after this," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mikaelasays