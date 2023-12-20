Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2023: Boat gets stuck under iconic Italy bridge

Italy - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a couple's romantic sunset boat ride in Italy takes a turn for the worst after coming to a complete stop underneath a dark bridge.

Mayday! Mayday!

In the viral clip, TikTok user @mikaelasays is smiling at the front of the boat, which is headed directly for a short bridge.

Then, as the couple start drifting under into the darkness, the boat stops moving!



"I don’t have claustrophobia, but I would after this," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: