Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2024: Toddler's serious face hilariously melts as mom sings in viral TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler's attempt to maintain a serious demeanor instantly crumbles when his mom starts singing to him.

In the clip, Pamesha Ferguson belts out a little tune while glancing back at her son sitting in his car seat with a stoic look on his face.

But as she continues singing, he breaks character and gives the hugest smirk ever.

"He really was tryna act hard," one viewer joked.

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who was trying to act tough in front of his mama, until she started singing to him!
