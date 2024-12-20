Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2024: Toddler's serious face hilariously melts as mom sings in viral TikTok!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a toddler's attempt to maintain a serious demeanor instantly crumbles when his mom starts singing to him.

In the clip, Pamesha Ferguson belts out a little tune while glancing back at her son sitting in his car seat with a stoic look on his face.

But as she continues singing, he breaks character and gives the hugest smirk ever.

"He really was tryna act hard," one viewer joked.

Check it out: