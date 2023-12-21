Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2023: Little girl reacts incredibly to getting broccoli for Christmas

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl melts millions of hearts on Instagram by her surprising reaction to a joke Christmas gift from her family!

Viral Video of the Day

Forget Barbie dolls and Squishmallows, this little girl shows that healthy gifts can be just as good!

An Instagram video shows the girl opening up a Christmas gift, only to unveil a head of broccoli. But if you're expecting a temper tantrum, think again!

"What a sweet girl. I think she just likes opening presents and all the attention is worth gold!" one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl shocks millions of viewers with her hilarious and unexpected reaction to a wacky Christmas gift!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl shocks millions of viewers with her hilarious and unexpected reaction to a wacky Christmas gift!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@voxi_uk & @tyla.official
Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2023: Boat gets stuck under iconic Italy bridge Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2023: Boat gets stuck under iconic Italy bridge
Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2023: TikTokers turn car alarm into epic beatbox and dance party Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2023: TikTokers turn car alarm into epic beatbox and dance party
Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2023: Little girl shuts down TikToker aunt with hilarious line Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2023: Little girl shuts down TikToker aunt with hilarious line
Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2023: Mystery dog shoves head inside tent: "Who are you?" Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2023: Mystery dog shoves head inside tent: "Who are you?"
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2023: Grandma has run-in with huge camel at drive-thru! Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2023: Grandma has run-in with huge camel at drive-thru!
Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2023: Swiftie sisters throw mini-Eras Tour in kitchen! Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2023: Swiftie sisters throw mini-Eras Tour in kitchen!
Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves! Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves!
Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2023: Does this French bulldog actually speak French? Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2023: Does this French bulldog actually speak French?

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@voxi_uk & @tyla.official

More on Viral Video of the Day: