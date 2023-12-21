Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2023: Little girl reacts incredibly to getting broccoli for Christmas
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl melts millions of hearts on Instagram by her surprising reaction to a joke Christmas gift from her family!
Viral Video of the Day
Forget Barbie dolls and Squishmallows, this little girl shows that healthy gifts can be just as good!
An Instagram video shows the girl opening up a Christmas gift, only to unveil a head of broccoli. But if you're expecting a temper tantrum, think again!
"What a sweet girl. I think she just likes opening presents and all the attention is worth gold!" one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
