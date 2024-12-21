Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2024: Seven-year-old stuns audience at Christmas performance!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl named Sophie geared up to sing a Christmas tune in front of a huge crowd, but when she started singing, everyone was completely in shock!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sophie takes center stage in an adorable light blue dress and belts out a jazzy rendition of Santa Claus is Comin' to Town.
One viewer said, "her sense of musicality is incredible, the growth she can achieve is limitless my oh my."
"New Age Shirley Temple," another added.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@vickyvolz