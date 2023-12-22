Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2023: TikToker makes grandma's dream come true for Christmas!

A boy on TikTok blew viewers away and left his grandma speechless with a once-in-a-lifetime Christmas present in today's Viral Video of the Day .

Prepare those tissues, folks!

In the clip posted by TikTok user @moosbehavin, a grandson presents his grandma with a beautiful gift.

"It's not a moving living thing is it?" she asks as she takes the present.

What she opens is not living, but perhaps the greatest gift of all time.

"The look she gave you felt like it sunk in that she was SEEN by her family," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: