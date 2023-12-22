Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2023: TikToker makes grandma's dream come true for Christmas!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

A boy on TikTok blew viewers away and left his grandma speechless with a once-in-a-lifetime Christmas present in today's Viral Video of the Day.

Viral Video of the Day

Prepare those tissues, folks!

In the clip posted by TikTok user @moosbehavin, a grandson presents his grandma with a beautiful gift.

"It's not a moving living thing is it?" she asks as she takes the present.

What she opens is not living, but perhaps the greatest gift of all time.

"The look she gave you felt like it sunk in that she was SEEN by her family," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's grandson presents her with the most priceless Christmas gift!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's grandson presents her with the most priceless Christmas gift!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@moosbehavin
Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2023: Little girl reacts incredibly to getting broccoli for Christmas Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2023: Little girl reacts incredibly to getting broccoli for Christmas
Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2023: Boat gets stuck under iconic Italy bridge Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2023: Boat gets stuck under iconic Italy bridge
Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2023: TikTokers turn car alarm into epic beatbox and dance party Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2023: TikTokers turn car alarm into epic beatbox and dance party
Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2023: Little girl shuts down TikToker aunt with hilarious line Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2023: Little girl shuts down TikToker aunt with hilarious line
Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2023: Mystery dog shoves head inside tent: "Who are you?" Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2023: Mystery dog shoves head inside tent: "Who are you?"
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2023: Grandma has run-in with huge camel at drive-thru! Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2023: Grandma has run-in with huge camel at drive-thru!
Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2023: Swiftie sisters throw mini-Eras Tour in kitchen! Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2023: Swiftie sisters throw mini-Eras Tour in kitchen!
Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves! Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2023: Boy steals the show (and everyone's hearts) with confident moves!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@moosbehavin

More on Viral Video of the Day: