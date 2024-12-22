Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2024: Pup stretches himself to sleep in adorable TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little dog's afternoon stretching session sent him straight into a peaceful slumber!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Bradie lounges comfortably on the couch in his living room, extending his arms out in a wide, stretching motion.
As the stretch ends, he releases a deep sigh and drifts effortlessly into a peaceful sleep.
"That stretch knocked him out to sleep," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bradieboyyy