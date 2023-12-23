Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2023: Woman defies snowstorm with incredible ice skating skills!

Canada - A woman on TikTok shook millions in today's Viral Video of the Day with her incredible ice-skating performance during a chilling blizzard!

Hold your cocoa, folks!

The video shows TikTok user @samanthalreid ice skating during a windy and snowy blizzard with grace and poise.

With over 21 million views and 2.9 million likes, viewers couldn't comprehend how someone could accomplish such an incredible feat.

"My brain can't understand what is happening," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Another described the experience as, "amazing and scary all at the same time."

Check it out: