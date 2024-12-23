Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2024: Grandpa wins Christmas with jaw-dropping gift!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy was shocked after his grandpa gifted him something for Christmas that he's been wanting all year!

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, the boy opens the gift and examines it for a brief second.

When he realizes what it is, he immediately turns to his grandpa beside him and hugs him!

"this is so wholesome," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy who was shocked after receiving an incredible Christmas gift from his grandpa!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy who was shocked after receiving an incredible Christmas gift from his grandpa!
Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2024: Pup stretches himself to sleep in adorable TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2024: Pup stretches himself to sleep in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2024: Seven-year-old stuns audience at Christmas performance! Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2024: Seven-year-old stuns audience at Christmas performance!
Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2024: Toddler's serious face hilariously melts as mom sings in viral TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2024: Toddler's serious face hilariously melts as mom sings in viral TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2024: Cat's hilarious moment of doubt goes viral on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2024: Cat's hilarious moment of doubt goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2024: TikToker's broom ignites during Cynthia Erivo's fire Wicked vocals! Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2024: TikToker's broom ignites during Cynthia Erivo's fire Wicked vocals!
Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2024: Airbnb guests give host a heartwarming birthday surprise Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2024: Airbnb guests give host a heartwarming birthday surprise
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2024: Big dog gets carried like baby down "scary" escalator Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2024: Big dog gets carried like baby down "scary" escalator
Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with pawsome Christmas present Viral Video of the Day for December 15, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with pawsome Christmas present

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juicylucylouxxx

More on Viral Video of the Day: