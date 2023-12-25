Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2023: Boy spots festive stowaway on plane during Christmas trip
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy found his jaw on the floor after spotting his family's Elf on the Shelf in his airplane seat!
Viral Video of the Day
Hold onto your candy canes everyone because this elf's got some serious travel plans!
TikTok user @kamilahbolling captured the hilarious moment when the boy reaches his assigned seat, only to realize it's already taken by none other than his family's Elf on the Shelf!
"It’s the double take for me," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kamilahbolling