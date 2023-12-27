Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2023: Tiny pup leads the way for horse pal
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a small dog shows a huge horse whose boss by taking the lead on an outdoor adventure.
Viral Video of the Day
This dog is taking "hold your horses" to another level!
In the hysterical clip posted by @werkarajderka, an adorable Jack Russell puppy tugs on a rope leash attached to a large horse.
"the dog was walking with so much pride," one viewer noticed.
Another wrote, "if there's a sheep dog, there are also horse dogs."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2023: Boy spots festive stowaway on plane during Christmas trip
Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2023: Woman defies snowstorm with incredible ice skating skills!
Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2023: TikToker makes grandma's dream come true for Christmas!
Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2023: Little girl reacts incredibly to getting broccoli for Christmas
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@werkarajderka