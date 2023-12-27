Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2023: Tiny pup leads the way for horse pal

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a small dog shows a huge horse whose boss by taking the lead on an outdoor adventure.

This dog is taking "hold your horses" to another level!

In the hysterical clip posted by @werkarajderka, an adorable Jack Russell puppy tugs on a rope leash attached to a large horse.

"the dog was walking with so much pride," one viewer noticed.

Another wrote, "if there's a sheep dog, there are also horse dogs."

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a small Jack Russell pup shows his leadership skills by "walking" a beautiful brown horse!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@werkarajderka
