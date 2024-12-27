Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2024: Young street performer surprised with dream Christmas gift!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a generous couple was caught gifting a young boy playing the trumpet outside on Christmas.

In the clip, the boy, who was busking on the street, was performing a song from the movie The Incredibles in hopes of earning enough money to buy a PlayStation 5.

But instead of making a small donation, the couple gifted him a brand-new PS5!

One viewer wrote, "he stepped out in faith & was rewarded!"

