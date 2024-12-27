Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2024: Young street performer surprised with dream Christmas gift!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a generous couple was caught gifting a young boy playing the trumpet outside on Christmas.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the boy, who was busking on the street, was performing a song from the movie The Incredibles in hopes of earning enough money to buy a PlayStation 5.

But instead of making a small donation, the couple gifted him a brand-new PS5!

One viewer wrote, "he stepped out in faith & was rewarded!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young boy who received everything he could've asked for on Christmas Day by two kind strangers!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young boy who received everything he could've asked for on Christmas Day by two kind strangers!
