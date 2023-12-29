Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2023: 13-year-old girl's soulful and fiery voice breaks the internet!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little girl named Rilee sings in front of an audience for the first time, shocking country music stars like Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and even Lainey Wilson!

Watch out, Reba!

The clip shows Rilee sitting down in the chair of singing barber Noah Peters, who's known on TikTok for serenading customers while cutting their hair.

But instead of Peters, the little girl took the stage with the song Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson to showcase her raw talent, which ended up being viewed by millions of people.

"You killed that Rilee! Keep it up," wrote country superstar Luke Combs.

Rapper Jelly Roll also joined in to say, "She sounds incredible to be so young! Tell her [to] keep chasing that dream, keep singing from the soul young lady!"

Check it out: