Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2024: Border collies caught "gentle parenting" in slow-motion

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's two dogs were caught playing a hilarious game of "gentle parenting."

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Bri Benton's first border collie slowly places its paw on the other, prompting a slow-motion response that left viewers in stitches.

"Did that border collie just gentle parent the other one so they’d calm down?" one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple of dogs who tried keeping each other in check!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple of dogs who tried keeping each other in check!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sostarbcs
