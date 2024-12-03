Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2024: Border collies caught "gentle parenting" in slow-motion
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's two dogs were caught playing a hilarious game of "gentle parenting."
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Bri Benton's first border collie slowly places its paw on the other, prompting a slow-motion response that left viewers in stitches.
"Did that border collie just gentle parent the other one so they’d calm down?" one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sostarbcs