Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2023: Toddler's jalapeño tasting test goes viral on TikTok!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a brave little boy who fearlessly took on the challenge of tasting a spicy pepper for the first time!

A TikTok user named Amelia posted a clip that has millions dying of laughter!

The video starts off innocently enough as Amelia gives her son a tiny piece of a jalapeño.

But within seconds, his eyes widen in surprise and disbelief, as if you can hear his internal monologue: "What have I done?"

"THE LITTLE SIDE STARE DIRECTLY AT US," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another wrote, "He had a full adult conversation with those facial expressions."

Check it out: