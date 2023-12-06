Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2023: Toddler's jalapeño tasting test goes viral on TikTok!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a brave little boy who fearlessly took on the challenge of tasting a spicy pepper for the first time!
A TikTok user named Amelia posted a clip that has millions dying of laughter!
The video starts off innocently enough as Amelia gives her son a tiny piece of a jalapeño.
But within seconds, his eyes widen in surprise and disbelief, as if you can hear his internal monologue: "What have I done?"
"THE LITTLE SIDE STARE DIRECTLY AT US," one viewer hilariously commented.
Another wrote, "He had a full adult conversation with those facial expressions."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ameliamontgomery08