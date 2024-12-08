Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2024: Little girl's reaction to Elf on the Shelf prank goes viral: "For f***'s sake!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl couldn't hold back her potty mouth after a visit from a naughty elf before Christmas.
Viral Video of the Day
In the hilarious clip, she notices her kitchen sink dispensing sprinkles instead of water.
Frustrated at the situation, she hilariously exclaimed, "For f***'s sake!"
One viewer commented, "I LOVE when babies swear in the correct context."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2024: Staring contest between expressive dog and owner blows up on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2024: Belly-dancing pups can't help but wiggle for their favorite visitor!
Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2024: French Bulldog takes TikTok by storm with adorable "I wuv you"
Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2024: Girl's heart melts as she sees bedroom for the first time!
Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2024: Border collies caught "gentle parenting" in slow-motion
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@_perrykels