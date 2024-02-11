Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2024: Dalmation cracks up internet: "I think I like this little dog"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wildly expressive dog reacts hilariously to a trending sound on TikTok.

Viral Video of the Day

If this was posted on Vine back in the day, it would've blown up.

The short clip shows a dog barking wildly while the hilariously trending audio, "I think I like this little dog," plays underneath.

"Imagine you break into someone's house after hearing no dog barks and you look up the top of the stairs and see this guy," one commenter wrote.

Another comically added, "I think I like this little skinwalker."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a "scary" dog version of a viral TikTok trend.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a "scary" dog version of a viral TikTok trend.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@flat.azz.fredd
Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2024: T-Pain shows off his inner "fairy" on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2024: T-Pain shows off his inner "fairy" on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2024: Girl drops it low with zero fears in front of huge city crowd! Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2024: Girl drops it low with zero fears in front of huge city crowd!
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2024: Toddler takes flight with super dad's hilarious antics! Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2024: Toddler takes flight with super dad's hilarious antics!
Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2024: TikToker has a hilariously gross first date fail Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2024: TikToker has a hilariously gross first date fail
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2024: Ouch! Little girl slams on bike brakes a little too late Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2024: Ouch! Little girl slams on bike brakes a little too late
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2024: Tiny diva belts out Rise Up on TikTok like a superstar! Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2024: Tiny diva belts out Rise Up on TikTok like a superstar!
Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2024: TikTokers resort to drastic measures after UMG music pull! Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2024: TikTokers resort to drastic measures after UMG music pull!
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2024: Hilarious brother-sister exchange goes viral on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2024: Hilarious brother-sister exchange goes viral on TikTok

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@flat.azz.fredd

More on Viral Video of the Day: