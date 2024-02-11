Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2024: Dalmation cracks up internet: "I think I like this little dog"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a wildly expressive dog reacts hilariously to a trending sound on TikTok.

If this was posted on Vine back in the day, it would've blown up.

The short clip shows a dog barking wildly while the hilariously trending audio, "I think I like this little dog," plays underneath.

"Imagine you break into someone's house after hearing no dog barks and you look up the top of the stairs and see this guy," one commenter wrote.

Another comically added, "I think I like this little skinwalker."

Check it out: