Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2025: Squishy pup can't help growling fit: "feisty potato"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little dog, shaped like a beautiful potato, took viewers by storm with her "spicy" attitude!
Viral Video of the Day
Dogs are really sassy these days!
In the adorable clip, Carla's pup Pickles bounced around the couch with her tiny legs, huffing and barking the entire time!
"such a spicy nugget," one viewer hilariously commented.
Another viewer asked, "What must one do to acquire a feisty potato?"
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2025: Girl rides horse to prom, but things take a messy twist
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship!
Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@geb_carla1