Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2025: Squishy pup can't help growling fit: "feisty potato"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little dog, shaped like a beautiful potato, took viewers by storm with her "spicy" attitude!

Viral Video of the Day

Dogs are really sassy these days!

In the adorable clip, Carla's pup Pickles bounced around the couch with her tiny legs, huffing and barking the entire time!

"such a spicy nugget," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another viewer asked, "What must one do to acquire a feisty potato?"

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a nugget-shaped pup showed off her feisty attitude while running around on the couch.
