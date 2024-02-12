Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2024: Girls chaotically fail during "Friendsmas" TikTok trend
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of girls hysterically show off their "Friendsmas" outfit changes – with a few falls along the way!
Viral Video of the Day
Prepare yourselves for a masterpiece!
In the clip, posted by TikTok user @_mackk, each of the girls walks in one by one and shows off her "Friendsmas" outfit, which then transitions into pajamas.
However, some of them might have had a little too much eggnog...
"it started well and just went so downhill so quickly," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2024: Dalmation cracks up internet: "I think I like this little dog"
Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2024: Girl drops it low with zero fears in front of huge city crowd!
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2024: Toddler takes flight with super dad's hilarious antics!
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2024: Ouch! Little girl slams on bike brakes a little too late
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2024: Tiny diva belts out Rise Up on TikTok like a superstar!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_mackk