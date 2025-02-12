Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2025: Woman seeks help at mall and gets assisted by unusual worker

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman went to a front desk for assistance, but instead of a human receptionist, she was met by a charming dog !

"Canine help you?"

In the clip, the woman walks up to the front desk for help.

But instead of coming across a human, she is met by a handsome dog dressed in a dashing tie!

"It’s his first day, he’s shy," one viewer hilariously joked.

Another wrote, "That dog got human eyes."

Check it out: