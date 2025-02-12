Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2025: Woman seeks help at mall and gets assisted by unusual worker

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman went to a front desk for assistance, but instead of a human receptionist, she was met by a charming dog!

Viral Video of the Day

"Canine help you?"

In the clip, the woman walks up to the front desk for help.

But instead of coming across a human, she is met by a handsome dog dressed in a dashing tie!

"It’s his first day, he’s shy," one viewer hilariously joked.

Another wrote, "That dog got human eyes."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a woman who was met by an unusual (and furry) employee when asking for help at the local mall.
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a woman who was met by an unusual (and furry) employee when asking for help at the local mall.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shesshavinnn
Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2025: Squishy pup can't help growling fit: "feisty potato" Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2025: Squishy pup can't help growling fit: "feisty potato"
Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2025: Sassy dog hilariously turns back to owner Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2025: Sassy dog hilariously turns back to owner
Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2025: Girl rides horse to prom, but things take a messy twist Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2025: Girl rides horse to prom, but things take a messy twist
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship! Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship!
Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd! Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd!
Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shesshavinnn

More on Viral Video of the Day: