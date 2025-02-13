Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2025: Dog's gets groovy with hilarious butt-scratching

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog showcased his love for life while getting some of the best scratches ever.

In the clip, Bruce the golden retriever stands confidently at the top of the stairs, wagging his tail like there's no tomorrow while his owner gives him some great butt scratches.

"even his ears were groovin too," one viewer commented.

Another commented, "excellent wiggle. deliberate tippy taps. ear flaps on beat. 10/10 performance."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog's groovy butt-scratching staircase moment that has millions of viewers in awe!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@backitupbruce
