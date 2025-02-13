Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2025: Dog's gets groovy with hilarious butt-scratching
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog showcased his love for life while getting some of the best scratches ever.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Bruce the golden retriever stands confidently at the top of the stairs, wagging his tail like there's no tomorrow while his owner gives him some great butt scratches.
"even his ears were groovin too," one viewer commented.
Another commented, "excellent wiggle. deliberate tippy taps. ear flaps on beat. 10/10 performance."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@backitupbruce