Viral Video of the Day for February 14, 2025: TikToker gets jealous over huge Valentine's surprise
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikToker got super jealous after witnessing a huge Valentine's Day present being delivered, and he couldn't help but share his thoughts with fans.
Viral Video of the Day
While walking home in the clip, Davis Burleson saw a truck carrying an enormous bouquet of roses.
He couldn't help but say, "Whoever's man sent this, girl, I'm jealous. What the hell? Look at how big this is!"
"May this kind of love find me," one viewer wrote.
Another hilariously joked, "I didn't even get a text."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@davisburleson