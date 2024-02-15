Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2024: Girl pulls hilarious banana prank on her boyfriend!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl pranks her boyfriend into thinking she spent extra money on peel-less bananas.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a man named Ty walks into the kitchen to prepare a smoothie and pulls out the peeled bananas covered in plastic wrap.

His girlfriend Stace then explains why she bought them and his reaction is priceless!

"I’m starting a pre-peeled banana business rn," one viewer wrote.

Another joked, "Wait until I tell you about pre-peeled oranges."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girls' hilarious banana prank on her boyfriend!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girls' hilarious banana prank on her boyfriend!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@withstaceandty
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@withstaceandty

