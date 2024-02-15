Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2024: Girl pulls hilarious banana prank on her boyfriend!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl pranks her boyfriend into thinking she spent extra money on peel-less bananas.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a man named Ty walks into the kitchen to prepare a smoothie and pulls out the peeled bananas covered in plastic wrap.
His girlfriend Stace then explains why she bought them and his reaction is priceless!
"I’m starting a pre-peeled banana business rn," one viewer wrote.
Another joked, "Wait until I tell you about pre-peeled oranges."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@withstaceandty