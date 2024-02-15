Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2024: Girl pulls hilarious banana prank on her boyfriend!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl pranks her boyfriend into thinking she spent extra money on peel-less bananas.

In the clip, a man named Ty walks into the kitchen to prepare a smoothie and pulls out the peeled bananas covered in plastic wrap.

His girlfriend Stace then explains why she bought them and his reaction is priceless!

"I’m starting a pre-peeled banana business rn," one viewer wrote.

Another joked, "Wait until I tell you about pre-peeled oranges."

Check it out:

