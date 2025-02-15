Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2025: Tiny street performer has whole city dancing!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy was pouring his heart out in a street performance when a stranger joined and danced.

In the clip, Jordan belts his heart out on the sidewalk while onlookers watch from across the street.

But when one lady heard his incredible voice, she couldn't resist going over to boogie with him!

"His hype lady is an ICON," one viewer wrote.

Another hilariously said, "Social anxiety fears him!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who was briefly joined by a dancing stranger while singing on the street!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thejordansunshine
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thejordansunshine

