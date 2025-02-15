Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2025: Tiny street performer has whole city dancing!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy was pouring his heart out in a street performance when a stranger joined and danced.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Jordan belts his heart out on the sidewalk while onlookers watch from across the street.
But when one lady heard his incredible voice, she couldn't resist going over to boogie with him!
"His hype lady is an ICON," one viewer wrote.
Another hilariously said, "Social anxiety fears him!"
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2025: Woman seeks help at mall and gets assisted by unusual worker
Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2025: Girl rides horse to prom, but things take a messy twist
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thejordansunshine