Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2025: Viral hair salon prank has viewers laughing out loud!

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man gets an unexpected surprise during a routine hair wash.
Reclining in a salon chair with a towel covering his eyes, the man relaxes in the video as the hairstylist begins washing his hair.
Suddenly, the stylist steps away, and his wife swoops in to sneak a quick kiss.
Thinking it's the hairstylist, the man pulls off the towel in shock, only to find his wife and the stylist laughing back at him.
"Well that's a risky little game!" one viewer commented.
