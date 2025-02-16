Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2025: Viral hair salon prank has viewers laughing out loud!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man gets an unexpected surprise during a routine hair wash.

Viral Video of the Day

Reclining in a salon chair with a towel covering his eyes, the man relaxes in the video as the hairstylist begins washing his hair.

Suddenly, the stylist steps away, and his wife swoops in to sneak a quick kiss.

Thinking it's the hairstylist, the man pulls off the towel in shock, only to find his wife and the stylist laughing back at him.

"Well that's a risky little game!" one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who got a shocking surprise when he went in for a simple haircut.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@a1wicker
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@a1wicker

