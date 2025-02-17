Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2025: Kind fruit stand owner creates cutest toddler photoshoot ever!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman and her husband were snapping photos of their toddler at a local fruit stand when the owner stepped in – and stole the show!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kylen Suttner snaps a few photos of her toddler on a chair beside the fruit stand.

However, when the owner saw what was happening, he respectfully grabbed their toddler, placed him on the fruit stand, and set up the perfect photoshoot backdrop.

"It’s Salvatore!!! He’s had that fruit stand for years!!! I’m so glad he’s still there," one viewer commented.

Another said, "This man had a VISION I love it."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a fruit stand owner that set up the perfect impromptu photoshoot by placing a toddler on his cart!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a fruit stand owner that set up the perfect impromptu photoshoot by placing a toddler on his cart!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kylensuttner
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kylensuttner

