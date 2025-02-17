Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2025: Kind fruit stand owner creates cutest toddler photoshoot ever!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman and her husband were snapping photos of their toddler at a local fruit stand when the owner stepped in – and stole the show!

In the clip, Kylen Suttner snaps a few photos of her toddler on a chair beside the fruit stand.

However, when the owner saw what was happening, he respectfully grabbed their toddler, placed him on the fruit stand, and set up the perfect photoshoot backdrop.

"It’s Salvatore!!! He’s had that fruit stand for years!!! I’m so glad he’s still there," one viewer commented.

Another said, "This man had a VISION I love it."

Check it out: