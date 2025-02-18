Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2025: Wild baby monitor surprise interrupts TikTok review!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two friends filming a Crumbl Cookie review got more than they bargained for when an unexpected guest stole the spotlight.
In the clip, both girls excitedly taste and rate new flavors of cookies.
Mid-review, they glance at the baby monitor and suddenly freeze in shock: one of the girls' brother is seen walking by the camera completely naked!
"The way she snatched that monitor," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
