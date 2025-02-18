Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2025: Wild baby monitor surprise interrupts TikTok review!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two friends filming a Crumbl Cookie review got more than they bargained for when an unexpected guest stole the spotlight.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, both girls excitedly taste and rate new flavors of cookies.

Mid-review, they glance at the baby monitor and suddenly freeze in shock: one of the girls' brother is seen walking by the camera completely naked!

"The way she snatched that monitor," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple of girls who were shocked when they saw something unexpected in a baby monitor while doing a cookie review!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@littycityboi
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@littycityboi

