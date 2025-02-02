Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl walks in her bathroom to see her bunny Hefner in the middle of a huge temper tantrum!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Alexa Berghager walks into the room and asks Hefner, "What's wrong?" Without hesitating, the bunny dramatically thumps his back leg. "He's officially putting his foot down," one viewer commented. Check it out:

