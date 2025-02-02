Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl walks in her bathroom to see her bunny Hefner in the middle of a huge temper tantrum!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Alexa Berghager walks into the room and asks Hefner, "What's wrong?"
Without hesitating, the bunny dramatically thumps his back leg.
"He's officially putting his foot down," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alexaa.berghager