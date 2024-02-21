Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2024: Toddler's Disney scream makes TikTok magic

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a toddler seemed to be having a great day... until a Disney character showed up!

Not everyone likes the costumed characters at Disney.

A toddler seemed to be having a perfect meal at the happiest place on Earth, wielding her spoon like a princess of the park in a now-viral TikTok clip.

Suddenly, a costumed chipmunk Chip comes up behind her – and the babe let's out a shrill like you've never heard.

"We’ll be sticking to Dennys from now on," her mom joked in the clip's caption. It's since been viewed over 9 million times.

Have you heard a scream quite like this?

Check out the hilarious fright below:

