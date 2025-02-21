Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2025: Woman catches dog copying her gym routine with precision!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman at the gym caught her dog stealing the show by performing toe touches right alongside her.

In the clip, Lori Castellini guides her followers through a series of exercises as her pup watches in amazement.

As she starts doing toe touches, the iconic pup moves into frame and mimics her moves perfectly – leaving viewers in shock.

"incredible form," one viewer wrote.



Another hilariously commented, "What an iconic workout partner."

Check it out: