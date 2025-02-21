Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2025: Woman catches dog copying her gym routine with precision!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman at the gym caught her dog stealing the show by performing toe touches right alongside her.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Lori Castellini guides her followers through a series of exercises as her pup watches in amazement.

As she starts doing toe touches, the iconic pup moves into frame and mimics her moves perfectly – leaving viewers in shock.

"incredible form," one viewer wrote.

Another hilariously commented, "What an iconic workout partner."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who caught her dog mimic her gym routine in an uncanny way!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@coach_lori
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@coach_lori

