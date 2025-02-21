Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2025: Woman catches dog copying her gym routine with precision!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman at the gym caught her dog stealing the show by performing toe touches right alongside her.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Lori Castellini guides her followers through a series of exercises as her pup watches in amazement.
As she starts doing toe touches, the iconic pup moves into frame and mimics her moves perfectly – leaving viewers in shock.
"incredible form," one viewer wrote.
Another hilariously commented, "What an iconic workout partner."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@coach_lori