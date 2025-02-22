Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2025: Dog's unusual burp gets TikTok giggling!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog's unexpectedly loud burp has taken the internet by storm!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Canelo adorably burps and then looks around sheepishly to see if anyone witnessed the ordeal.
"he's so embarrassed i'm dying," one viewer wrote.
Another commented, "Dog burps and farts are the cutest."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2025: Woman catches dog copying her gym routine with precision!
Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2025: Florida woman gets adorable manatee hug while kayaking!
Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2025: Kind fruit stand owner creates cutest toddler photoshoot ever!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@canelothegolden