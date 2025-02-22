Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2025: Dog's unusual burp gets TikTok giggling!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog's unexpectedly loud burp has taken the internet by storm!

In the clip, Canelo adorably burps and then looks around sheepishly to see if anyone witnessed the ordeal.

"he's so embarrassed i'm dying," one viewer wrote.

Another commented, "Dog burps and farts are the cutest."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a golden retriever who delighted viewers on TikTok with his love of burping!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@canelothegolden
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@canelothegolden

